Nussbaum Recognized as MVP in 15-5A

After leading Highland Park to an undefeated run through District 15-5A this season, Ethan Nussbaum was named most valuable player by the league’s coaches.

The MVP voting took place before Nussbaum led the Scots on a playoff push that ended in the Region II semifinals on Friday, when the senior guard scored a game-high 23 points against Mansfield Timberview.

HP’s district title also prompted the selection of Scots head coach David Piehler as the 15-5A coach of the year. First-team honorees for HP included junior guard Will Enzor and senior forward Will Reichert.

Starting guards Matthew Lodwick and Alex Staffaroni were named second-team selections. Among those receiving honorable mention were Preston Landes, Michael McMonigle, and Ryan Waters.