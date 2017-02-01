Nussbaum, Scots Roll Past Forney

Highland Park used a first-half surge to crush Forney 68-48 on Tuesday and stay unbeaten in District 15-5A.

Ethan Nussbaum poured in a game-high 26 points to pace the Scots (19-9, 10-0), while 11 players got on the scoreboard for HP, which led 38-17 at halftime.

On the girls side, HP used another stifling defensive effort to keep its perfect record alive in district play, defeating Forney 50-32.

Morgan Smith had 13 points and Mary Margaret Roberts added 12 for the Lady Scots (21-7, 12-0), who remain one game ahead of second-place Wylie East with two games remaining.

Both HP squads will meet Royse City on Friday, with the boys playing at home and the girls on the road.