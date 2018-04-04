O’Neal, Lady Scots Advance in Playoffs

By Randy Jennings / Special Contributor

In the latest step by the Highland Park girls soccer team toward a potential UIL record seventh state title, another hero emerged.

Senior midfielder Sarah O’Neal accounted for all three goals to lead Highland Park to a 3-0 victory over McKinney North in a Class 5A Region II area round playoff game on Tuesday at windy Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

“This team has been four years in the making,’’ O’Neal said. “I play every game now like it is the last one.’’

Next for HP is a regional quarterfinal against Frisco Centennial, the 2016 state champion in Class 5A, set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium.

HP head coach Stewart Brown calls O’Neal, a Vanderbilt signee, “the most underrated player in the state’’ for a reason. He praises her leadership along with a knack for doing the little things that often go unnoticed.

“A lot of opponents focus on stopping our leading scorers, Rachel Wasserman and Presley Echols,’’ Brown said. “That allows extra space, and Sarah knows how to take advantage.’’

Wasserman, a Penn State signee, made the pass that led to the first goal and Echols assisted on the final two.

The Lady Scots (23-0-1), who earned their UIL record-tying sixth state championship last April, are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 nationally by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

McKinney North (13-6-7) fought to the end, with its best scoring chances coming in the final 10 minutes.

An unmarked O’Neal positioned herself 15 yards directly in front of goal to accept Wasserman’s pass for the opening score in the 18th minute. The shot struck the underside of the crossbar and bounded beyond the goal line.

Just 90 seconds before intermission, O’Neal and Echols combined on a textbook give-and-go for a 2-0 lead. O’Neal narrowly managed to remain onside on the return pass and angled her shot in the left corner.

The final goal came 10 minutes into the second half. Echols chased down a Wasserman pass near the end line and centered it to a sliding O’Neal for the finish.

The combined shutout for keepers Ginny Hoy and K.K. Callahan is Highland Park’s seventh in succession. For the season, the Lady Scots have outscored opponents by an astounding 105-6.

“This is the golden generation of Highland Park soccer,’’ Brown said.

The numbers reflect just how dominating the program has become. Over the last two seasons, Highland Park is 50-0-1. In playoff games during the last five years, the Lady Scots are 27-3.