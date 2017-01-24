Overton Leads HP Gymnasts in Irving

The Highland Park girls won their first optional meet of the season on Jan. 19 in Irving, against opponents from Irving ISD and Richardson ISD.

Lily Overton was the all-around champion for HP, while also claiming individual titles in uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. Fellow sophomore Tatum Meeks won vault for the Lady Scots, and also placed second in all-around, as well as on bars and beam.

Next up, HP will compete on Thursday in Rockwall in a meet that will include both boys and girls events.