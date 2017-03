Lily Overton led Highland Park to another team title on Saturday at the Rudder Invitational in Bryan.

Overton won the all-around title by finishing first on floor exercise, balance beam, and uneven bars. Fellow sophomore Tatum Meeks claimed the win on vault and was second in the all-around.

The Lady Scots wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Rockwall-Heath in their final competition prior to their district meet on April 4 in Irving.