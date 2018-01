Don’t call them old-timers just yet. Some past Highland Park standouts returned to the hardwood on Wednesday for the school’s boys basketball alumni game.

With 28 players providing a blast from the past, HP head coach David Piehler said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to continue the game as an annual event.

As Piehler begins organizing for next year, he welcomes inquiries from past players. Those interested should email him.