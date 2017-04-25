Playoffs in Sight As HP Wraps 15-5A Slate

Highland Park enters the final week of the regular season with another playoff berth well within its sights.

After sweeping Royse City in two games last week, the Scots (17-11, 9-3) need just one win over Wylie East this week — or a Lovejoy loss to Royse City — to wrap up a postseason berth. HP remains in second place behind Forney in the District 15-5A standings with two games left.

The Scots topped the Bulldogs 1-0 on April 18 behind a three-hit shutout from Grant Kipp, then followed up with a 4-1 victory on April 21.

This week, HP will travel on Tuesday to face Wylie East, which is third in the league standings, before hosting the Raiders in the regular-season finale on Friday.