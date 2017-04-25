Plenty of Scots in Running at Regionals

The Highland Park girls will send more than a dozen athletes to the Class 5A Region II track and field meet this weekend in Arlington.

The Lady Scots had several regional qualifiers following the area meet on April 20 in Lovejoy, including individual event winners Maddy Stephens (200, 400) Falyn Reaugh (high jump), and Olivia Scott (3,200).

Other athletes to advance for HP include McKenna Michels (discus), Grace O’Keefe (3,200), Emma Parker (3,200), Grace Beitter (800), Mary Kemp (400), and Hannah Booe (200). Scott also advanced in the 1,600. The Lady Scots also qualified for regionals in the 4×400 relay with the quartet of Grace Watts, Booe, Kemp, and Stephens.

On the boys side, HP’s individual regional qualifiers consist of Turner Coxe (discus, shot put), Sam Sloan (800), and Jack Toohey (110 hurdles).

The Scots also will compete at regionals in all three relays. In the 4×100 and 4×200 events, the foursome includes James Herring, J.T. Dooley, Walker French, and Colby Green. And in the 4×400 relay, the team features Sloan, Ryan Gadbois, Jimmy Rupple, and Cameron Hoglund.