Raggio Runs to Bronze at Senior Olympics

University Park attorney Ken Raggio is speeding up when many people start to slow down. He recently won a bronze medal in the 800 meters in the 65-69 age bracket at the National Senior Olympics in Birmingham, Ala.

Raggio practices family law and has authored a monthly column for the Dallas Bar Association’s newspaper on fitness. The columns are based on premises in the Younger Next Year book series.

“Men and women still ‘got game’ in their golden years,” Raggio said. “And exercise to maintain fitness makes aging a lot more pleasant.”

The National Senior Olympics, which are contested in odd-numbered years, included more than 12,000 participants in 18 sports, and more than 1,000 athletes in track and field.