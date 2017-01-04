Rally Keeps Lady Scots Perfect in 15-5A

Highland Park rebounded after a horrendous second quarter for a 44-38 victory over Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in District 15-5A.

The Lady Scots (13-7, 4-0) were shut out in the second frame to fall behind 19-11 at the break, then trimmed the deficit after halftime. Eve Loewe led HP with 16 points and SMU signee Morgan Smith had 13.

It means the Lady Scots remain tied with Wylie East atop the district standings, two games clear of the field. The two teams won’t meet for the first time until Jan. 13 in Wylie, then again at HP on Feb. 7 in the regular-season finale.

On the boys side, HP used a second-half surge to rally for a 63-58 road win over Poteet on Tuesday. Will Enzor paced the Scots (10-9, 2-0) with 21 points, while Ethan Nussbaum added 14 and Matthew Lodwick contributed 11. The Scots were able to bounce back after a 1-3 showing at the Allen Holiday Invitational tournament last week.

Both HP teams will face Forney on Friday, with the boys playing at home and the girls on the road.