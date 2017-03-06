Reaugh Breaks HP High Jump Record

Falyn Reaugh broke her own school record in the high jump on Saturday at the Coppell Relays, where she led the Lady Scots to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.

Reaugh cleared 5 feet, 11 inches, topping her previous mark (set in 2015) by an inch. Maddy Stephens also won a gold medal for HP in the 800, and was part of a third-place 4×400 relay quartet that included Grace Watts, Ashley Booe and Mary Kemp.

The HP boys finished second as a team at the Joshua Relays and brought home several medals. Individual event winters included Jimmy Rupple in the 400 and Jack Toohey in the 110 hurdles. Toohey also was third in the 300 hurdles.

Other medalists were Sam Sloan (800), Logan Gwinn (1,600), Trevor Schillaci (1,600), Jorge Rodriguez (3,200), Varun Ravi (300 hurdles), Colby Green (long jump), James Herring (long jump), and Etienne Black (pole vault).

The Scots will travel to Sherman for the Lake Texoma Relays on Thursday, while the Lady Scots will compete at the Richardson Invitational on the same day.