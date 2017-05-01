Reaugh Leaps Back to State Meet

Falyn Reaugh will have a chance to end her high school career with a gold medal at the Class 5A state track and field meet.

The Highland Park senior won a Region II title in the high jump on Saturday in Arlington by clearing a height of 5 feet, 10 inches. She will be the favorite on May 12 in Austin after posting the best qualifying height of any athlete statewide at Saturday’s regional meets.

Reaugh narrowly missed out on a medal last spring, when she finished fourth at the state meet in Class 6A with a height of 5-6.

On the boys side, Turner Coxe posted the best finish for HP at the regional meet, placing fifth in the shot put with a distance of 48 feet, 3 inches.