Reaugh Rises High at Texas Relays

Falyn Reaugh hopes to finish her Highland Park track and field career at Myers Stadium in Austin at the Class 5A state meet in May. If and when that happens, she certainly won’t be intimidated by the surroundings.

Reaugh cleared 6 feet in the high jump for the first time in competition on Friday to defeat 23 other jumpers and win her division of the Texas Relays. The Oklahoma signee set a new school record and tied a meet record on one of the most prestigious stages in the sport.

The Lady Scots also had quartets competing in the sprint medley relay, the distance medley relay and the 4×400 relay in Austin, although each of them finished well out of medal contention.

The remainder of the HP athletes competed on March 30 at the Mustang Relays in Carrollton, where they Lady Scots placed fourth in the team standings. McKenna Michels won the discus, while Abbey Govett was second in the long jump and Olivia Conner finished third in the 300 hurdles.

The meets provided the final competitive tuneup for HP prior to the District 15-5A meet on April 12-13 at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.