Reaugh Takes Bronze to Cap HP Career

Even if it wasn’t the color she hoped for, Highland Park’s Falyn Reaugh claimed a well-deserved medal at the Class 5A state track and field meet on Friday.

Reaugh capped her decorated career for the Lady Scots with a bronze medal in the high jump by clearing a height of 5 feet, 6 inches. That’s identical to her total from last year’s state meet, when she placed fourth in Class 6A.

The Oklahoma signee, who was the top seed in the event, fell three inches short of gold medalist Ja’Sha Sloan of West Mesquite, who Reaugh previously defeated at the District 15-5A meet, the area meet, and the Region II meet last month.

On Friday, Reaugh couldn’t match her height of 5-10 from regionals, nor the 6 feet she cleared when she broke her own HP school record at the Texas Relays in March in the same stadium.