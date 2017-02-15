Red-Hot HP to Face Marshall in Playoffs

Highland Park showed its postseason preparedness on Tuesday with an 83-43 blasting of fellow playoff contender North Forney in the regular-season finale on Tuesday.

The Scots (23-9, 14-0), who haven’t lost since late December, will face Marshall in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 in Wills Point.

The Scots wrapped up a perfect run through District 15-5A with one of their more dominating performances, led by 25 points from Ethan Nussbaum. Despite the absence of leading scorer Will Enzor, 10 players found the basket for HP, which also posted its best defensive performance in almost a month.

The regular-season performance is impressive even by the lofty standards of the Scots. It’s just the third time in the past 11 seasons that they’ve gone through district play unblemished.

Now the attention turns to the postseason, where HP will face the Mavericks (19-14), who finished fourth in District 16-5A and wrapped up their regular season with a double-overtime victory against Longview Pine Tree on Feb. 10.

Last season, while in Class 6A, the Scots edged Irving MacArthur in their playoff opener before falling to Killeen Shoemaker in the area round.