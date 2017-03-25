Ring on the Champs

Latest in Sports
Mar 25, 2017
Scots Rally Past Pine Tree in Shootout
Mar 24, 2017
New Book Chronicles HP Football Championship Run
Mar 23, 2017
Scots Pile Up Goals Against Chargers
Mar 22, 2017
HP Girls Take Perfect Mark Into Playoffs
Mar 22, 2017
Events Calendar
Sun 26
Benini: Alla Geometria, exhibition at The Museum of Geometric and MADI Art
March 1 @ 11:00 am - April 23 @ 5:00 pm
Sun 26
The Archives at Bridwell Library
March 3 - June 30
Sun 26
Jack and the Beanstalk
March 3 @ 7:30 pm - March 26 @ 4:30 pm
Sun 26
Hans Van de Bovenkamp’s ‘Through Time’ Opening Reception
March 4 @ 5:00 pm - April 3 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 26
Heroine of a Thousand Pieces: The Judith Mosaics of Lilian Broca
March 6 - April 23
Avatars by Sterling Adventures