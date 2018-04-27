Roden Leads Scots to Regional Crown

The Highland Park boys will try to defend their Class 5A state championship after cruising to a team title at the Region II tournament on Tuesday in Rockwall.

The Scots finished atop the team standings by 19 strokes over runner-up Granbury. HP carded identical rounds of 289-289—578. Scott Roden was the region’s individual gold medalist with a score of 67-70—137 over two rounds.

HP’s Trip Carter (74-69—143) was fourth overall, while Turner Hosch (72-75—147) placed 10th. The state tournament is scheduled for May 14-15 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

On the girls side, HP narrowly missed qualifying for state with a fourth-place team finish at regionals. An Tran-Shelmire (84-81—165) led the Lady Scots by coming in eighth place.