-
Michael Woram, a second grader at Hyer Elementary, tries out his HP Scots flag carrying skills at the annual Ronnie Marks Sports Festival. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Graem McKellar practices the hurdles at the annual Ronnie Marks Sports festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
A group of boys play some football at Highlander Stadium during the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Cheerleading, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and football were just some the sports featured at the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
William Phipps, 8, shows off his soccer skills with a shot on goal during the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on Monday at Highlander Stadium. (Photos: Chris McGathey)
-
Highland Park football player Michael Ballard signs autographs at the Ronnie Marks Sports festival. (Photos: Chris McGathey)