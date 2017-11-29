Rose Returns Home With Redskins

The Washington Redskins won’t be favored by the majority of fans on Thursday night during a division rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, but one visiting player should have a large cheering section.

Nick Rose, a former Highland Park kicker, is a rookie for Washington and will return home for the first time in his NFL career this week.

The strong-legged Rose was signed by the Redskins on Oct. 18 as a midseason replacement for injured starter Dustin Hopkins. In six games, he has made 10 of 11 field goals — including a 55-yarder against Minnesota — and 15 of 16 extra points.

Rose originally was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after finishing his collegiate career at Texas (where he started as a walk-on). He was waived by the Falcons and San Francisco 49ers before earning his chance this season.

Rose kicked for the Scots in 2011 and later became known for this viral video of him kicking a backflip field goal, and another in which he booted an 80-yard field goal, in practice during his time with the Longhorns.