Scotland Yard Classic Brings Tough Tests

When Highland Park hosts the annual Scotland Yard Classic tournament this weekend, it will try to prepare for the rigors of the upcoming District 15-5A schedule while also attempting to secure some victories against top-notch competition.

And in this case, the Scots (4-7) will look to bounce back after a weekend in which their bats were largely silent at the Collin County Invitational. HP earned just one victory in six games (against Allen), and scored a total of nine runs.

The Scots will play their home opener at 11 a.m. Thursday against Denton Guyer to kick off a three-day, round-robin event. Besides HP, games will take place at Prosper, Rockwall, and Coppell.

The field also includes Belton, Sachse, Midland, Flower Mound, Rowlett, Southlake Carroll, Plano East, and Plano John Paul II. A complete schedule follows the jump.

SCOTLAND YARD CLASSIC

THURSDAY’S GAMES

(at Highland Park)

Highland Park vs. Denton Guyer, 11 a.m.

Belton vs. Denton Guyer, 1:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Belton, 4 p.m.

(at Prosper)

Prosper vs. Sachse, 11 a.m.

Midland vs. Sachse, 1:30 p.m.

Prosper vs. Midland, 4 p.m.

(at Rockwall)

Rockwall vs. Flower Mound, 11 a.m.

Flower Mound vs. Rowlett, 1:30 p.m.

Rockwall vs. Rowlett, 4 p.m.

(at Coppell)

Coppell vs. Southlake Carroll, 11 a.m.

Plano East vs. Southlake Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

John Paul II vs. Plano East, 4 p.m.

Coppell vs. John Paul II, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

(at Highland Park)

Highland Park vs. Rowlett, 11 a.m.

Rowlett vs. Southlake Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Southlake Carroll, 4 p.m.

(at Prosper)

Prosper vs. Belton, 11 a.m.

Belton vs. Flower Mound, 1:30 p.m.

Flower Mound vs. John Paul II, 4 p.m.

Prosper vs. John Paul II, 6:30 p.m.

(at Rockwall)

Rockwall vs. Midland, 11 a.m.

Denton Guyer vs. Midland, 1:30 p.m.

Rockwall vs. Denton Guyer, 4 p.m.

(at Coppell)

Coppell vs. Sachse, 11 a.m.

Plano East vs. Sachse, 1:30 p.m.

Coppell vs. Plano East, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

(at Highland Park)

Belton vs. Midland, 10 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Plano East, 12:30 p.m.

(at Prosper)

Prosper vs. Coppell, 10 a.m.

Coppell vs. Flower Mound, 12:30 p.m.

Prosper vs. Flower Mound, 3 p.m.

(at Rockwall)

Rockwall vs. Southlake Carroll, 10 a.m.

Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll, 12:30 p.m.

Denton Guyer vs. Sachse, 3 p.m.

Rockwall vs. Sachse, 5:30 p.m.

(at John Paul II)

John Paul II vs. Rowlett, 10 a.m.