Scots Blank Lovejoy in District Opener

Highland Park began District 15-5A play in midseason form, scoring a 10-0 shutout of Lovejoy on Tuesday. William Adair was the winning pitcher, and Nathan Smolinki posted a triple to key an eight-hit attack.

The Scots (9-8, 1-0) were able to bounce back after dropping their final two games in the Scotland Yard Classic tournament over the weekend. In the tournament, HP defeated Denton Guyer, Belton, and Rowlett before losing to Southlake Carroll and Plano East.

HP will travel to Lovejoy on Friday for its second game against the Leopards in three days. The format of the district schedule this year — and it’s a great idea, we think — calls for a home-and-home series between opponents in consecutive games during each of the next seven weeks.