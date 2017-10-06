Scots Caniac Supper Set for Nov. 10

The Scots football team will host its fourth annual Football Supper and Silent Auction on Nov. 10 before the final home game against Wylie East. Proceeds benefit Scots football.
Dinner will be provided by Raising Cane's for $10 per ticket. Take out dinner will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and dine-in dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the HPHS Cafeteria.
Some of the items in this year's silent auction:
- Matthew Stafford autographed football
- Dinner with the football captains
- HP flag signed by the State Championship team
- Birthday party with HP football players at The Star in Frisco
- YETI cooler
- Tickets to sporting events
- Restaurant gift certificates
For more information, contact Holly Soetenga.