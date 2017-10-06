Scots Caniac Supper Set for Nov. 10

The Scots football team will host its fourth annual Football Supper and Silent Auction on Nov. 10 before the final home game against Wylie East. Proceeds benefit Scots football.

Dinner will be provided by Raising Cane's for $10 per ticket. Take out dinner will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and dine-in dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the HPHS Cafeteria.

Some of the items in this year's silent auction:

Matthew Stafford autographed football

Dinner with the football captains

HP flag signed by the State Championship team

Birthday party with HP football players at The Star in Frisco

YETI cooler

Tickets to sporting events

Restaurant gift certificates

For more information, contact Holly Soetenga.