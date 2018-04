The winning streak reached five games for Highland Park following a sweep of two games in the Houston area over the weekend.

The Scots (8-3) earned an impressive 5-4 victory over The Woodlands on Saturday before crushing Kingwood 15-2 on Sunday. They have outscored their last five opponents by a combined margin of 57-19.

Next up, HP will open a three-game homestand on Friday against Plano West at Highlander Stadium. The Scots will host Rockwall on April 17 and rival Jesuit on April 20.