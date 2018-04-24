Scots Clinch Another Playoff Berth

Highland Park clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over Royse City on Friday at Scotland Yard.

The Scots (13-13, 9-3) are tied with Wylie East for second place in the District 15-5A standings, and will face the Raiders this week to wrap up the league schedule, playing at home on Tuesday before hitting the road on April 27.

HP managed just one hit in Friday’s win but benefited from solid pitching by Clayton Rejebian and Alex Durham. The win snapped a brief two-game skid that included a 6-5 defeat against the Bulldogs in eight innings on April 17.

HP’s nondistrict game against Waco Midway, slated for Saturday, was cancelled due to rain. Following the series with Wylie East, the Scots are scheduled to host South Grand Prairie in a playoff tuneup game on April 28.