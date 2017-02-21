Scots Command Spotlight at Patriot Cup

Highland Park’s lacrosse teams provided a clean sweep of the three high school games that were part of the Patriot Cup event on Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The HP boys capped the day with a 12-3 season-opening victory over Austin Westlake in a rematch of a state semifinal game from last season. Earlier, the Scots’ Division II squad held off Frisco 10-9 in overtime, and the HP girls rolled past Frisco 15-1.

The daylong festivities also included a pair of high-profile college games, as the Notre Dame men topped Georgetown 16-10, and the Duke women scored a 12-8 victory over Stanford.

The home opener for the Lady Scots will be Wednesday against Southlake Carroll, while the boys will make their home debut on Feb. 27 against Allen.