Scots DII Squad Reaches State Tourney

Highland Park will send two teams to the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament this weekend, with the Division II squad joining their Division I counterparts in Round Rock.

In the DII bracket, the Scots will face Klein in the semifinals on Saturday, with the winner meeting either Prosper or Austin Westlake in Sunday’s championship game.

HP has won three DII state titles in program history, most recently in 2015, which is also the most recent year the Scots advanced to the DII state tournament.

The Scots reached the semifinals with two wins at last weekend’s regional tournament, 8-6 over The Woodlands and 10-5 over San Antonio Reagan.