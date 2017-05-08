Scots Face Jesuit Rematch in State Semis

After a rollercoaster finish to the regular season, Highland Park had little difficulty finding its way back to the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament.

The Scots cruised past Cedar Park and Houston Kinkaid by identical 15-4 scores over the weekend in Dripping Springs to reach the state’s final four, where some familiar foes await.

HP will face defending champion Jesuit in the semifinals on Saturday at Rhodes Stadium in Katy in a rematch of last year’s title game. The Scots defeated the Rangers 7-5 on April 21.

If they win that game, the Scots will face one of two unbeaten — ESD or The Woodlands — in Sunday’s championship game. HP lost to both of those teams in April.

It will be the final state tournament for longtime HP head coach Derek Thomson, who will retire after this season. He has already won seven state titles during his tenure with the Scots.