Scots Fall to Pirates in Shootout

Highland Park went to a shootout for the second consecutive game, but couldn’t duplicate the result as the Scots fell to Mesquite Poteet on Friday.

The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation play, with Cole Stevens scoring the HP goal. The Scots (6-3-1, 2-2) defeated West Mesquite in a shootout in their previous game. They will travel to Forney on Tuesday.

In girls action, HP tallied its fifth consecutive shutout and extended its unbeaten run with a 3-0 road victory over Poteet.

Rachel Wasserman, Presley Echols, and Riley Malone found the back of the net for the Lady Scots (10-0, 4-0), who will host Forney on Tuesday.