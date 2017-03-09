Scots Head to North Carolina for 3 Games

While Highland Park has done its best to advance lacrosse in Texas, the hotbeds of the sport remain on the East Coast. So the Scots are expecting some solid tests from an upcoming weekend trip to Durham, North Carolina, for three games against traditional powerhouses.

HP will play its first two contests at Durham County Stadium, against Cape Henry Collegiate from Virginia on Friday and Northwest Guilford (N.C.) on Saturday. The Scots will wrap up the trip by facing McDonogh from Maryland on Monday at Duke University.

The Scots (3-0) got their first test of the season from Southlake Carroll during an 11-6 victory on March 4. They won’t play at home again until April 1.