Scots Heading Back to State in Tennis

Highland Park is returning to defend its crown at the UIL state team tennis tournament — and looking to cap a second straight perfect season in the process.

The Scots, who are undefeated this season, clinched the Class 5A Region II title on Friday with a 10-2 win over District 15-5A rival Lovejoy in Allen. Earlier in the regional tournament, they defeated Mount Pleasant, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Liberty, and Mansfield Lake Ridge without dropping a match.

The state semifinals are slated for Nov. 1 in College Station, with the finals the next day. HP has qualified for the fall state tournament in 30 consecutive years, and has won 17 championships, including last year.