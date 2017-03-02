Scots Hitting Early Goals in Lacrosse

A dominating offensive performance led Highland Park to a 17-5 win over Allen in its home opener on Monday at Highlander Stadium.

Next up, the Scots (2-0) will host Southlake Carroll on Saturday night before heading to North Carolina for three games over spring break.

At the Division II level, HP remained unbeaten by scoring three wins during a weekend trip to Shreveport, Louisiana. The Scots defeated Loyola College Prep, Bossier City Airline, and Captain Shreve.

A few days earlier, Makay Hansen scored a remarkable eight goals for HP during an 18-1 home win over the Flower Mound DII squad.