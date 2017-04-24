Scots Hold Off Jesuit in Title Game Rematch

Highland Park’s 7-5 win over Jesuit on Friday at Postell Stadium not only gave the Scots a small measure of revenge in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, but it also gave them some late-season momentum against a perennial rival.

HP will host St. Mark’s on Friday in its final game before the start of the Texas High School Lacrosse League playoffs, when it will look to return to the state title game. That will be on May 14 in suburban Houston.

Meanwhile, the Scots (11-3) bounced back from a loss to ESD on April 13 with a pair of road victories last week. In addition to beating Jesuit, HP also cruised to a 10-2 win over Flower Mound.