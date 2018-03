Highland Park came roaring back from a halftime deficit, then held off a late McKinney rally for a 63-61 victory on Tuesday.

Preston Landes scored a game-high 15 points and Michael McMonigle added 13 to lead a balanced attack for the Scots (5-2), who outscored the Lions 23-7 during the pivotal third quarter.

HP will continue its lengthy nondistrict homestand on Dec. 4 against HSAA, a team of homeschool players that the Scots already defeated 97-75 on Nov. 17.