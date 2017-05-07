Scots Hold Off Marshall, Advance in Playoffs

A doubleheader split was good enough for a bi-district triumph, making a long Saturday road trip worthwhile for Highland Park.

The Scots earned a 3-1 win over Marshall in the deciding game of a best-of-three series after the Mavericks topped HP 6-3 earlier in the day. On Friday, the Scots took control of the series with a 4-1 victory in Game 1.

HP advances to meet state-ranked Prosper in the Class 5A Region II area round. The single-game playoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at McKinney Boyd.

In Saturday’s series finale, Kage Forrest broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning, while the combination of Grayson Jones and Jackson Hefner stifled Marshall’s bats on the mound. The Scots (21-12) have relied on solid pitching for most of the season.

Meanwhile, a win on Thursday would send HP into the regional quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year. The last time the two teams met in postseason play, the Eagles eliminated the Scots in three games in 2014.

Prosper (28-4) survived in the single-game format on the same field in the bi-district round, rallying past Frisco Reedy 3-2 in 11 innings on Friday.