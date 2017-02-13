Scots, Lady Scots Take Down Royse City

Highland Park scored three first-half goals to continue its offensive resurgence during a 4-1 win over Royse City on Friday at Highlander Stadium.

Bosco Maldonado, Drew Wilkinson, William Peacock, and Jack Chapman each scored goals for the Scots (8-3-1, 4-2), who haven’t lost in regulation in the past five games. They will travel to Wylie East on Tuesday.

On the girls side, HP continued not only to win, but to shut out its opponents in impressive fashion. After a 5-0 win at Royse City on Friday, the Lady Scots (12-0, 6-0) have outscored their six opponents in District 15-5A play by a combined 31-0.

The goals were spread out in the latest victory for HP, with one apiece for Natalie Dargene, Frances Ann Matise, Presley Echols, Sierra Jones, and Riley Malone. The Lady Scots will host Wylie East on Tuesday.