Scots Look to Finish Perfect Run in 15-5A

Highland Park has just one more hurdle in its quest to complete an undefeated run through District 15-5A this season.

Having already clinched the district title and top seed in the upcoming playoffs, the Scots will host fellow playoff contender North Forney on Tuesday for a chance at 14 straight wins in league play.

The Scots (22-9, 13-0) earned two wins on the road last week, including a 65-60 triumph on Friday at Lovejoy that required a second-half comeback. Ethan Nussbaum led the way with 13 points in that game, followed by Ryan Waters with 11 points and Preston Landes with 10.

Three days earlier, HP surged to a 56-48 victory at Wylie East behind a game-high 21 points from Will Enzor. The Scots haven’t lost a game since the Allen Holiday Invitational tournament in late December.