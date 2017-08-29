Scots Look to Hold Court Again This Fall

Highland Park’s defense of its Class 5A team tennis title will include a typically demanding schedule that begins Tuesday with the first dual match of the fall season against Lovejoy.

The Scots will travel to face the Leopards in the first of five District 15-5A matches. Other road matches for HP this fall include Coppell (Sept. 16), Mesquite Poteet (Sept. 19), and defending Class 6A state champion Plano West (Sept. 29).

Home matches on the schedule include North Forney (Sept. 5), West Mesquite (Sept. 12), El Paso Coronado (Sept. 15), Grapevine (Sept. 22), Southlake Carroll (Sept. 23), Forney (Sept. 26), and Allen (Sept. 30).

Postseason play would begin for the Scots in mid-October, with the Class 5A Region II tournament on Oct. 27-28 and the state tournament on Nov. 1-2 in College Station.