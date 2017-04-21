Scots Open Spring Practice on Monday

For the first time since winning the Class 5A Division I state championship in December, Highland Park is ready to get back on the football field.

The Scots will start spring practice on Monday at Highlander Stadium, beginning a series of 12 after-school workouts during the next three weeks, as allowed by the UIL. The schedule includes intrasquad scrimmages on April 27 and May 4.

The annual Blue-Gold spring game is slated for May 11. A ceremony revealing the year 2016 alongside other championship seasons on the press box façade will begin at 7 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7:30.