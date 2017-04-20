Scots Qualify for Regionals on Links

After dominating the District 15-5A tournament, the Highland Park boys and girls will each be well represented at the Class 5A Region II tournament in Rockwall.

The Scots took the top two spots in the district team standings. Scott Roden finished with a two-round total of 140, followed by Cash Carter and Preston Petty, who each carded a 145.

In girls action, HP had its squads place first and third at the district tournament. Individual runner-up Molly Scheffler led five golfers in the top four for the Lady Scots, including Lily Nichol, Kylie Benak, Nikita Nair, and Julia Cary.

The regional tournament will be April 24-27 at Rockwall Athletic Club, with the girls competing on Monday and Tuesday, followed by the boys on Wednesday and Thursday.