Scots Ready to Hit the Road for Playoffs

Highland Park won’t receive a first-round bye in this year’s Texas High School Lacrosse League playoffs. The Scots also won’t be playing anywhere close to home.

Since HP finished second in the North region behind ESD, it will travel to Dripping Springs next weekend. The Scots (11-4) will face Cedar Park on May 6, with the winner taking on Houston Kinkaid the next day. A victory there would send HP back to the THSLL state tournament in suburban Houston on May 13-14.

Perhaps going on the road for postseason play is best for this year’s squad. Of the Scots’ four losses this season, three of them came at home, including a 7-6 defeat against St. Mark’s in the regular-season finale on Friday.

The playoff run will be the last one for HP head coach Derek Thomson, who has announced plans to retire at the end of the season. Thomson has won seven state titles during his tenure with the Scots.