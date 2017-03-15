Scots Return to Postseason in Boys Soccer

After a three-year absence, Highland Park is back in the boys soccer playoffs.

Despite a four-game losing streak to end the regular season — including two by shootout — the Scots finished in third place in District 15-5A. They will face Longview Pine Tree in the bi-district round of the 5A Region II playoffs on March 23 in Royse City.

HP (11-8-1) fell to Wylie East 3-2 in its regular-season finale on Monday. Duncan James and Cole Stevens scored for the Scots, who had been shut out in their three previous games.

Pine Tree (11-8) dropped both of its games against 15-5A competition earlier this season, to Mesquite Poteet and Wylie East. However, the Pirates closed the season with a three-game winning streak to claim the runner-up spot in District 16-5A.