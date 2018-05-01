Scots Ride Momentum Into Playoffs

After dispatching two of its biggest local rivals to end the regular season, Highland Park will enter the playoffs riding a nine-game winning streak.

The Scots (12-3) held off St. Mark’s 7-5 on April 26 — following a big win over defending state champion Jesuit the week before — and will open postseason play by facing Flower Mound on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium.

A victory would send the Scots back to the Texas High School Lacrosse League super regionals this weekend as one of the top two seeds from the North Division.