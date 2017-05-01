Scots Ride Winning Streak Into Playoffs

Highland Park will take some momentum into the playoffs after a two-game sweep of Wylie East during the last week of the regular season. The Scots (19-11) earned the runner-up spot in District 15-5A and will face Marshall in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II bracket. The best-of-three series will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Scotland Yard before shifting to Marshall on Saturday. Game 2 will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a third game, if necessary. Against the Raiders — another postseason team, by the way — HP continued its strong pitching by allowing just one run and five hits over the two games combined. The Scots won 5-1 on April 25 and 1-0 on Friday, and have surrendered just two runs during its current four-game winning streak.The Mavericks (20-9) finished third in District 16-5A after closing the regular season with six consecutive victories. They’re led by Cameron Haller, a catcher who has signed with Texas A&M. The Scots aren’t likely to look ahead to the regional quarterfinals, which has been their nemesis in four straight years. HP fell to eventual 6A state champion Jesuit in that round a year ago. The last time the Scots were in 5A, they dropped a three-game series to Prosper in the third round. If they advance past Marshall, the Scots could draw defending state champion Prosper in the area round this time. After an up-and-down nondistrict slate against top competition, HP finished with an 11-3 mark in league play that included two-game sweeps of five out of its seven opponents.