Scots Serve Up District Titles in Tennis

After sweeping all five brackets at the District 15-5A tournament, Highland Park is again in position to send several players to the UIL state tennis tournament on May 18-19 in College Station.

The Scots will compete in the Class 5A Region II tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Allen with high expectations in both singles and doubles.

Among the district champions for HP were Cole Hausman (boys singles), M.C. Goff (girls singles), Matt Wojtaszek and Ryan Wojtaszek (boys doubles), Logan Lett and Katherine Petty (girls doubles), and Philip Quinn and Madison McBride (mixed doubles).

HP is coming off a fall season in which it finished undefeated in team matches and won the Class 5A state title.