Scots Shut Out North Forney Twice

Stellar pitching by William Adair and Grant Kipp led Highland Park to a season sweep of North Forney in District 15-5A action last week.

The Scots (11-9, 3-1) won 3-0 on March 21 behind a one-hitter from Adair, and then took Friday’s rematch 2-0 as Kipp allowed just three hits.

HP has already pitched three shutouts during the first two weeks of district play, with Adair surrendering no runs and three hits in his last 14 innings. The Scots will travel to face West Mesquite on Tuesday, then will host the Wranglers on Friday.