Scots Keeping Pace Atop 15-5A

At the halfway point in District 15-5A play, Highland Park is tied for first place. The Scots earned their fifth consecutive win in league play by slipping past Mesquite Poteet 4-2 on Tuesday.

Clayton Rejebian recorded nine strikeouts in five innings of pitching for the Scots (10-11, 6-1), while Benner Page and Patrick Shearer provided the big hits.

On March 29, HP completed a sweep of last-place West Mesquite with a 14-1 victory in five innings. Aaron Plotkin and Jackson Hall combined to pitch an abbreviated no-hitter, with Shearer and Jack Kemendo tallying two hits apiece.

The Scots are tied with Forney and Wylie East atop the standings, but haven’t faced either of those teams yet. After hosting the Pirates on Friday, HP will take on Forney on consecutive days beginning April 13.