Scots Stretch Winning Streak With Sweep

Highland Park extended its winning streak to six games with a two-game sweep of Mesquite Poteet last week in District 15-5A action.

On April 4, Grant Kipp pitched an abbreviated two-hit shutout and Kage Forrest homered as part of a 13-hit attack during a 10-0 win for HP at Scotland Yard. And on Friday, The Scots (15-9, 7-1) rode the solid pitching of William Adair to a 7-2 win at Copeland Field in Mesquite.

In the past six games, the Scots have outscored their opponents by a combined 46-5, with four shutouts during that span. The competition level should increase this week against Forney, with HP hitting the road on Tuesday and playing at home on April 13.