Scots Take Unbeaten Mark to North Forney

Highland Park is still undefeated in District 15-5A play, after a strong defensive effort led to a 46-37 win over Lovejoy on Tuesday.

Will Enzor scored 17 points to lead the Scots (14-9, 5-0), who won despite their lowest offensive output of the season. Leading the standings, they will conclude the first half of the district slate on Friday at second-place North Forney.

On the girls side, HP continued its unblemished run through 15-5A by surging to a 48-42 win at Lovejoy. The score was almost identical to the 50-42 win by the Lady Scots (17-7, 8-0) in the previous meeting between the teams in December.

SMU signee Morgan Smith paced HP with 17 points, while Emma Hill added 11. The Lady Scots, who have won four of their eight league games by eight points or fewer, will host North Forney on Friday.