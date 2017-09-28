Scots to Battle Unbeaten Falcons

A lot has changed in the three weeks since Highland Park last played on its home field.

Two consecutive road wins have turned a team trying to recover from a slow start to a team trying to keep its momentum heading into the heart of District 15-5A play.

Standing between the Scots and a four-game winning streak is resurgent North Forney, who visits Highlander Stadium on Friday carrying plenty of confidence of its own.

HP put together its best all-around game of the season last week in a 50-7 thumping of Lovejoy in the district opener. The Scots (3-1, 1-0) set new marks for most points scored and fewest points against on the young campaign.

Six different HP players reached the end zone against the Leopards, including Finn Corwin, who caught a pair of touchdown passes from John Stephen Jones. Corwin has a team-high five scores this season.

Jones finished with 309 passing yards and four touchdowns, giving him 1,128 yards and 15 scores this season, with just two interceptions. HP’s typically balanced offensive attack includes six receivers who have caught at least seven passes (led by Cade Saustad with 20), and four ball carriers who have rushed for at least 100 yards through four games.

The unbeaten Falcons (4-0, 1-0) already have matched their win total from all of last season — albeit against a suspect nondistrict schedule — following a wild 70-65 victory over Wylie East in the 15-5A opener a week ago.

The North Forney offense has been especially prolific, averaging more than 62 points per game thus far behind dual-threat quarterback Colby Suits, whose performance against the Raiders was remarkable.

Suits accounted for all 10 of his team’s touchdowns. He passed for 400 yards and five scores, and rushed for 193 yards and four scores. He even caught a touchdown pass as the Falcons racked up more than 700 yards of total offense.

For the season, Suits has statistics comparable to Jones. His top target has been Jordan Carroll, who has caught six touchdown passes and thrown for two more. Calvin Ribera has accumulated 683 rushing yards and nine scores.

Last year, Suits completed just eight of 26 passes for 82 yards against HP, and the Scots cruised to a 66-7 win.

However, Randy Jackson took over as head coach at North Forney this season after successful stints at Mesquite Poteet and Grapevine.