Scots to Face Hallsville in Playoff Opener

Highland Park will look to regain its momentum this week as it starts the Class 5A Region II playoffs with a bi-district matchup against Hallsville.

The best-of-three series will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hallsville before shifting to Scotland Yard for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at Rockwall-Heath.

The Scots (13-16) dropped five of their last six regular-season games, and will enter postseason play as the third seed from District 15-5A. They were swept by Wylie East last week, and suffered an 11-4 nondistrict loss to South Grand Prairie on Saturday.

The Bobcats (21-7) finished in a three-way tie for first place in District 16-5A. They have lost three of their last four games, but recorded a 13-game winning streak earlier this season. The winner of the series will face either Frisco Wakeland or Little Elm next week in the area round.